‘Small caps’ returns have gone into a different planet’
Ram Sahgal 9 min read 04 Mar 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Veteran investor Shankar Sharma says that Sebi is right in sounding the alarm bells about the froth in the small-cap space, even as these warnings are being ignored by the market
Small caps have become the logical hunting ground for the new -age retail investor as large cap returns, barring a few instances in recent times, have been a sub-optimal 13% compounded over the past decade, a fact being ignored by most of us, veteran investor Shankar Sharma tells Mint amid the frenzy in many of these stocks. The founder of GQuant Investech believes that Sebi is right in sounding the alarm bells about the froth in the small-cap space , even as these warnings are being cheerfully ignored by the market. Edited excerpts:
