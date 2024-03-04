‘Small caps’ returns have gone into a different planet’

The government capex is ₹11 trillion. ($120-130 billion). It is my belief that the private sector capex number simply cannot move the needle compared to the government capex, given the large dominance of services companies in India to the overall profit pool. Ultimately, a company can only invest part of its profit and not all of its profit and annual cash flow on an ongoing basis into capital expenditure because the market does not like or reward such companies that invest large amounts of capital. The whole investing 'likes and dislikes' has changed to supporting companies that do not require vast amounts of capital expenditure to grow so the incentive for private sector in India to invest large amounts of capital expenditure is extremely low even from a stock market valuation standpoint.