Sebi’s curbs take hold as India’s options boom wanes, small investors retreat amid heavy losses
Ram Sahgal 5 min read 03 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Regulatory measures to rein in retail investor frenzy for options trading begins bearing fruit since they took effect in Nov last year. Impact might guide Sebi's hand on weekly option expiries, feel market mavens
The crackdown on India's options frenzy is showing results, with the participation of small investors who have borne the brunt of derivatives losses falling by half.
