The regulatory measures on derivatives came after the regulator revealed data on the massive losses faced by retail investors—9.6 million individual traders suffered an average loss of over ₹1 lakh each in FY25 versus 8.6 million traders losing an average of ₹86,728 each in the preceding fiscal, a Sebi report on 7 July said. Sebi also found that while individual investors' turnover declined by 11% to ₹56,042 crore between December last year and May 2025 from a year ago, it still was 36% higher than ₹41,272 crore between December 2022 and May 2023.