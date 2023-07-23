Small investors cash out as markets rally3 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Scepticism about rally, margin calls among reasons for selling
MUMBAI : Small investors, who piled on to shares in the three years to 31 March, have turned net sellers in the June quarter despite the market rallying 14% from a March low to record highs by June-end on robust purchases by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×