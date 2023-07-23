Small investors cash out as markets rally

After investing ₹2.8 trillion in stocks during FY21-23, retail investors sold a net of ₹21,100 crore worth of stocks in the June quarter of the current fiscal year, according to data from National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd. Of this, RS 2.8 trillion, almost three-fifths was invested in FY22, with the inflows moderating to ₹49,200 crore in the previous fiscal year to selling in the first quarter of FY24. These investors prefer to buy and sell directly on the market rather than through the mutual fund route.

