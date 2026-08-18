Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps 3% despite muted trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap IT stock under ₹50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped over 3% on BSE in Tuesday's trading session despite muted trends on Dalal Street.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares opened at ₹21.90 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹21.86 on Monday. The small-cap IT stock touched an intraday high of ₹22.68 on BSE on 18 August.

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Meanwhile, market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia, which dampened investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 278.32 points to 77,450.64, while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 57.65 points to 24,230.45.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 18 August, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that its equity shares have been admitted to trading on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with effect from Monday, 17 August 2026. The Company continues to be listed on BSE and its shares are now available to investors on both of India's principal stock exchanges.

The company said that dual listing strengthens Blue Cloud's capital-market foundation at a critical inflection point. As the Company scales sovereign AI platforms in public safety (Blura SAGA, SOCEYE), healthcare (BluHealth), and 5G digital infrastructure (Praptham), and accelerates its footprint across Africa and the United States—anchored by strategic partnerships with GCIB Global and emerging government mandates in Ghana, Liberia, and Senegal—access to NSE's deeper institutional and retail investor base positions BCSSL to fund this expansion with operational discipline and shareholder choice.

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Blue Cloud qualified for NSE admission under its market capitalisation—which has remained above the NSE eligibility threshold of ₹1,500 crore on a six-month average basis, together with a clean compliance and investor-grievance record.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors approved the initiative on 30 April 2026 and the listing application was made in August 2026. A total of 92,30,81,600 equity shares of face value Re 1 each have been admitted for trading. Securities are admitted under the 'permitted to trade' category for companies already listed on another recognised stock exchange.

“Admitting on the NSE is a proud moment for everyone at Blue Cloud. Since our BSE listing in 2016 we have grown from an IT services company into a diversified AI-first group with revenue of over ₹1,000 crore. Being on both exchanges gives our shareholders greater choice and liquidity, and it reflects the maturity of the institution we have built. We are grateful to our shareholders, employees, customers and partners for their trust, and to the NSE for admitting our shares. The dual listing is a vote of confidence in the long-term potential of our sovereign AI platforms, and it provides the capital-market credibility we need as we scale across three continents,” said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

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In an another exchange filing on Monday, the company announced that the board will meet on 24 August to consider and evaluate the proposal for acquisition of equity share capital of an entity engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States of America, subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, valuation, negotiation and such other terms and conditions as may be considered appropriate by the Board.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.