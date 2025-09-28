Small-cap multibagger circuit-to- circuit stock hits upper circuit for 82 day in a row; do you own

Small-cap multibagger circuit-to-circuit stock Sampre Nutritions was 2 per cent up to ₹116.58, hitting upper circuit 82nd consecutive day on Friday, September 26.

The stock has been witnessing a strong rally by surging nearly 51 per cent in a month, despite weak market sentiments. In fact, the small-cap stock has ascended nearly 400 per cent, increasing its shareholders wealth by giving multibagger returns in five years.

Sampre Nutritions share allotment details The recent gains in Sampre Nutritions share price came after the company told the exchanges that the company has allotted 290000 equity shares of ₹10 per share upon conversion warrants issued on a preferential basis.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 25 September 2025, have inter alia, approved the allotment of 290000 (Two lakh ninety thousand) equity shares of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) per share upon conversion of warrants issued on a preferential basis pursuant to the special resolution passed by the shareholders on 8 December 2023 and in accordance with the in-principle approval granted by BSE Limited vide letter dated 29 October 2024, with warrants originally allotted on 13 November 2024,” the company said in an exchange filing dated September 25.

According to the exchange filing, the allotment was carried out for cash, following the receipt of the balance exercise price of ₹45.375 per warrant, which is representing 75% of the total exercise price of ₹60.50 per warrant, amounting to a total of ₹1,31,58,750.

“The allotment has been made for cash, upon receipt of the remaining exercise price of INR 45.375 (Indian Rupees Forty-five and three seventy-five paise) per warrant (being an amount equivalent to 75% of the warrant exercise price of INR 60.50 (Indian Rupees Sixty and fifty paise) per warrant, aggregating to INR 1,31,58,750 (Indian Rupees One crore thirty-one lakhs fifty-eight thousand seven hundred fifty) only,” the company said.

The company further informed that its paid-up equity share capital has risen from ₹21,55,68,550 comprising 2,15,56,855 equity shares of ₹10 each, to ₹21,84,68,550, comprising 2,18,46,855 equity shares of ₹10 each.

“Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from INR 21,55,68,550 (Indian Rupees Twenty-one crore fifty-five lakh sixty-eight thousand five hundred fifty) only consisting of 21556855 (Two crore fifteen lakh fifty-six thousand eight hundred fifty-five) equity shares of INR 10 (Indian Rupees ten) per share to INR 21,84,68,550 (Indian Rupees Twentyone crore eighty-four lakh sixty-eight thousand five hundred fifty) consisting of 21846855 (Two crore eighteen lakh forty-six thousand eight hundred fifty-five) equity shares of (Indian Rupees ten) per share,” the company added.