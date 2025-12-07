Small-cap multibagger stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday after receipt of NHAI orders worth over ₹277 crore

Small-cap multibagger stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company was awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The small-cap multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near term. Hazoor Multi Projects share price gained as much as 14.42% in one month, however, has fallen 13% in six months.

The small-cap stock has more than quadrupled investors' wealth by giving whopping multibagger returns of 13,589.29% in last five years.

Why is Hazoor Multi Projects share price in focus? In an exchange filing on Saturday, Hazoor Multi Projects announced that the company has been awarded the LOA by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the filing, the company has bagged the order to engage as a contractor for the collection of the user fee at Krishnagiri fee plaza at Km 87.500 of Hosur to Krishnagiri section from Km 33.130 to Km. 93.000 of NH44 (Old NH-7) in the State of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items based on competitive bidding.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also granted Hazoor Multi Projects Limited a prestigious Letter of Award (LOA) to operate the contractor for collection of user fee at Ankadhal Fee Plaza at km 274.800 on Sangli - Solapur section from design Km 182.556 to Km 378.100 of NH-166 to four lane section in the UT of Maharashtra and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items based on competitive bidding through e-tender.

The order shall be executed within one year of the timeframe and is worth ₹277 crore in total.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q2 results 2025 Hazoor Multi Projects posted a weak Q2 FY2026, reporting a sharp decline in performance with revenue falling to about ₹102 crore—nearly 33% lower year-on-year—and slipping into a net loss of approximately ₹9.9 crore, reversing last year’s profit.

For FY 2024–25, the company announced a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share (20% of the ₹1 face value). Shareholders approved this payout at the AGM held on September 29, 2025, and it was issued to investors who held shares as of the September 22, 2025 record date.