Small-cap railway stock below ₹200 rises on This order book update. Check details

Small-cap Railways stock below ₹ 200- Texmaco Rail order book update Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Tuesday post market hours had announced receiving an work order . The order for Texmaco Rail has been received from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited. The Texmaco Rail in its release on the exchanges said that Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited vide its letter dated 9th June, 2025 has awarded an order.

The order received by Texmaco rail from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited is worth Rs. 44.04 Crore. The scope of work of the order received by Texmaco Rail from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited is for Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of traction transformers, SPs & associated works. The Texmaco Rail will have to undertake works pertaining to Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 1X25 kV 110/25 kV TSS with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers, 2 nos. SPs & associated works for 3rd & 4th lines of Central Railway. The time period by which the order or contract is to be executed stands at 18 months

Small-cap Railways stock below ₹ 200- Texmaco Rail has been buzing with order flows. Texmaco Rail had earlier also announced receiving another order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited. This announcement came on 3rd June, 2025 when Texmaco Rail was as awarded an order of Rs. 122.31 Crore for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of traction transformers & associated work for Western Railway to be executed within 30 months.

Small-cap Railways stock below ₹ 200- Texmaco Rail share price movement Texmaco Rail share price opened at ₹180.05 on the BSE Wednesday. At the time of opening, the Small-cap Railways stock below ₹200- Texmaco Rail share price was close to 2% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹176.70 . The Texmaco Rail share price thereafter gained to the intraday highs of ₹185, which meant gains of close to 5% for the small-cap stock below ₹200 during the intraday trade.

Small-cap Railways stock below ₹200- Texmaco Rail having risen more than 630% in a year has given Multibagger returns to the investors