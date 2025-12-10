Small-cap stock Bartronics India jumps over 8%. Do you own?

Bartronics India share price jumped more than 8% during Wednesday’s trading session following the company’s announcement that its board of directors is set to meet on Friday, December 12, 2025, to evaluate and approve the proposal to rename the company to “Avio Smart Market Stack Limited.”

This rebranding highlights the firm's strategic transition towards cutting-edge sectors, reflecting its increasing emphasis on advanced technologies and market dynamics. It also tackles essential corporate issues like approvals for significant related-party transactions, borrowing powers in accordance with the Companies Act, and other governance resolutions that demonstrate Bartronics' dedication to strong financial and regulatory supervision.

Additionally, the company stated that the board will evaluate and sanction the proposal for its borrowing.

Bartronics recently announced a strategic pivot, unveiled during its December 1, 2025, Board meeting, focusing on high-growth Agri-Tech and Health-Tech sectors. Central to this shift is Project AVIO, a Unified Rural Platform created under the Financial Inclusion + Agri-Tech Division.

This initiative aims to integrate financial services, agriculture, and rural commerce into a national network. By utilizing Bartronics' infrastructure and its reach to 40 million farmers across 5,000 villages, the project seeks to harness India's rural digital boom, promoting economic inclusion and sustainable development.

As per reports, the company’s robust operational performance reinforces its optimistic outlook, as evidenced by the impressive growth and stability showcased in the Q2FY26 results.

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹1,239.67 lakh, marking a 40% increase both year-on-year and sequentially, fueled by better field execution, increased productivity, and successful rollout of financial inclusion initiatives.

The net profit for the quarter increased to ₹100.43 lakh, rising from ₹44.71 lakh in Q1, while the revenue for the first half of the year totaled ₹2,122.98 lakh, and profit after tax surged by 27% year-on-year to ₹145.14 lakh, highlighting improved cost management and a more profitable business model amidst ongoing growth.

Bartronics India share price today Bartronics India share price today opened at ₹11.61 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹12.40 per share, and an intraday low of ₹11.54 per share.

In the last week, the stock increased by 2.67%. Over the past quarter, the stock has decreased by 29.43% and has dropped 40.58% over the past year.