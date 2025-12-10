Mint Market
Small-cap stock Bartronics India jumps over 8%. Do you own?

Bartronics India shares rose over 8% after announcing a board meeting on December 12, 2025, to consider rebranding to Avio Smart Market Stack Limited, emphasizing advanced technologies and governance. The company also reported significant growth in Q2FY26, with revenue up 40% year-on-year.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Dec 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Bartronics India share price jumped more than 8% during Wednesday’s trading session following the company’s announcement that its board of directors is set to meet on Friday, December 12, 2025, to evaluate and approve the proposal to rename the company to “Avio Smart Market Stack Limited.”

This rebranding highlights the firm's strategic transition towards cutting-edge sectors, reflecting its increasing emphasis on advanced technologies and market dynamics. It also tackles essential corporate issues like approvals for significant related-party transactions, borrowing powers in accordance with the Companies Act, and other governance resolutions that demonstrate Bartronics' dedication to strong financial and regulatory supervision.

Additionally, the company stated that the board will evaluate and sanction the proposal for its borrowing.

Bartronics recently announced a strategic pivot, unveiled during its December 1, 2025, Board meeting, focusing on high-growth Agri-Tech and Health-Tech sectors. Central to this shift is Project AVIO, a Unified Rural Platform created under the Financial Inclusion + Agri-Tech Division.

This initiative aims to integrate financial services, agriculture, and rural commerce into a national network. By utilizing Bartronics' infrastructure and its reach to 40 million farmers across 5,000 villages, the project seeks to harness India's rural digital boom, promoting economic inclusion and sustainable development.

As per reports, the company’s robust operational performance reinforces its optimistic outlook, as evidenced by the impressive growth and stability showcased in the Q2FY26 results.

Revenue from operations climbed to 1,239.67 lakh, marking a 40% increase both year-on-year and sequentially, fueled by better field execution, increased productivity, and successful rollout of financial inclusion initiatives.

The net profit for the quarter increased to 100.43 lakh, rising from 44.71 lakh in Q1, while the revenue for the first half of the year totaled 2,122.98 lakh, and profit after tax surged by 27% year-on-year to 145.14 lakh, highlighting improved cost management and a more profitable business model amidst ongoing growth.

Bartronics India share price today

Bartronics India share price today opened at 11.61 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 12.40 per share, and an intraday low of 11.54 per share.

In the last week, the stock increased by 2.67%. Over the past quarter, the stock has decreased by 29.43% and has dropped 40.58% over the past year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
Bartronics India
