Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits 5% upper circuit for second day in a row. Here's why

Shares of multibagger small-cap stock Aayush Wellness hit its 5 percent upper circuit of ₹87.72 on Wednesday, September 3. This was the second straight session of upper circuit for the stock.

The rally came after the company announced its entry into India’s ₹1.54 trillion diagnostics market through the launch of Aayush Labs. The new platform (www.aayushlabs.com) offers online test booking, home sample collection, and digital report delivery, combining an asset-light model with cloud-enabled integration and a central lab for quality assurance. The company said Aayush Labs aims to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and patient-focused.

India’s diagnostics sector, valued at ₹1.54 trillion in FY2024 and projected to nearly double to ₹2.98 trillion by FY2030 at a CAGR of 11.7 percent, is being driven by preventive health awareness, rising chronic diseases, and digital adoption. Home sample collection is expected to contribute nearly one-fourth of the growth. Aayush Labs will provide a wide range of tests for preventive and chronic care, along with secure teleconsultations and digital access to reports and prescriptions, catering to families, seniors, and professionals.

The diagnostics venture is expected to enhance shareholder value through scalable growth using its asset-light model, recurring demand via digital touchpoints enabling cross-selling of wellness and chronic-care plans, portfolio diversification for smoother earnings, and personalized care by leveraging diagnostic data to optimize nutraceuticals and wellness offerings.

“The launch of Aayush Labs marks a key step in Aayush Wellness Limited’s strategy to create a vertically integrated healthcare ecosystem. By combining wellness, nutraceuticals, herbal products, and diagnostics, the company is diversifying its portfolio, reducing risks, and improving revenue visibility while addressing the evolving healthcare needs of India,” the company said.

Stock Performance Aayush Wellness has delivered multibagger returns over the past year, rising 162 percent. However, the stock fell 61 percent in August following several months of strong gains, including 5.7 percent in July, 51 percent in June, 51.4 percent in May, and 58 percent in April. Earlier, it declined 15 percent in March, rose 9.5 percent in February, and fell 51.6 percent in January. The stock is currently 67 percent below its 52-week high of ₹267.30 in July 2025, while its 52-week low was ₹31.64 in September 2024.