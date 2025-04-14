Small-cap stock below ₹50 is in focus after THIS company update. Do you own?

  • Small-cap stock below 50: HMA Agro Industries confirmed it does not qualify as a Large Corporate under SEBI criteria for FY2025-26. The company also received a CARE A2+ credit rating and reported total borrowings of 502.88 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Apr 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Small-cap stock below 50: HMA Agro Industries shares are likely to be in focus during Tuesday's trading session (April 15) after the company confirmed in an exchange filing that it does not qualify as a Large Corporate according to the criteria outlined in Clause 3.2 of the SEBI Circular. Additionally, the firm noted that it received the Highest Credit Rating during the previous FY2024-25 from CARE Ratings Ltd, which assigned a CARE A2+ rating to the company. Furthermore, the company revealed that its total outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2025, amount to 502.88 crore.

“HMA Agro Industries Limited is not a Large Corporate as per the applicability criteria mentioned in Clause 3.2 of SEBI Circular dated 19th October, 2023 for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the details present on the company's website, HMA GROUP is among the largest food trading entities in India, specializing in processed food and agricultural products, such as frozen deglanded buffalo meat, ready-to-eat frozen fruits, vegetables, and cereals, with a legacy spanning 63 years. HMA operates in multiple countries and aims to expand significantly, currently serving approximately 60 nations worldwide and has become a leading global food supply organization.

HMA Agro Industries share price

HMA Agro Industries share price closed 2.03% higher at 30.69 apiece on the BSE on Friday. HMA Agro Industries share price has fallen nearly 55% from its 52-week high on 10 April, 2024. HMA Agro Industries share price fell 55.38% and underperformed its sector by 63.37% in the past year, as per trendlyne data.

The company's annual revenue increased by 49.32% over the past year, reaching 4,861.97 cr. The average revenue growth in its sector for the previous fiscal year was 3.26%. Annual net profit declined by 16.42% last year, amounting to 100.64 cr. In comparison, the average net profit growth in its sector for the last fiscal year was 6.74%, according to trendlyne data.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

First Published:14 Apr 2025, 03:31 PM IST
