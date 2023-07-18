Smallcap stock Sarda Energy share price hits 52-week high on record date announcement for Stock Split1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Sarda Energy share price surged by 10% and reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The company's stock price has appreciated by 54% since May 27. SEML offers a diverse product portfolio and has achieved impressive returns over the past year.
Shares of the Sarda Energy & Minerals experienced a significant increase on Tuesday, rising by approximately 10% and reaching a new 52-week high of ₹1,749.85 on the BSE. This surge coincided with a trading volume that increased by 2.73 times. Furthermore, since May 27, when the Board approved the decision to stock split, the company's stock price has appreciated by 54%.
