On March 15, 2023, the company obtained approval to increase the capacity of the Wire Rod Mill from 180,000 MT to 250,000 MT. Additionally, on December 15, 2022, a new capacity of 36 MVA was successfully commissioned at the Vizag facility. Also, the total capacity for Green Power, which stands at approximately 163.3 MW, exceeds that of Thermal Power. Furthermore, construction has commenced on a 24.9 MW plant along the Rehar river in Chhattisgarh, with an anticipated completion date for commercial operation in FY25. This can push the companies net profit delivering returns to its shareholders.