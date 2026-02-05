Small-cap stock Shanti Education jumps 10% despite weak markets

Shanti Education shares rose by more than 10% during the trading session on Thursday, February 5th, ahead of the Q3 results set to be announced next week on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The main focus of this meeting will be to review, approve, and record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, along with the limited review report. Furthermore, the board will also discuss any additional business matters as allowed by the chair.

Despite the lackluster market sentiment, Shanti Education share price witnessed an rise, starting at ₹169.95 per share on the BSE, and reaching an intraday high of ₹179 per share.

The company announced net sales of ₹11.42 crore for the second quarter of FY26. In Q2FY26, the net profit was ₹2.62 crore, down from ₹2.70 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

For FY25, net sales rose by 220% to reach ₹58.99 crore, while net profit saw a 93% increase to ₹7.06 crore in comparison to FY24. As of September 2025, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) raised their investment stake to 21.85%, unchanged from the figure reported in June 2025.

The firm has recently expanded its financial and corporate footprint through key strategic moves in early 2026. The company issued a Letter of Comfort for ₹49.90 million to ICICI Bank to back a credit facility for its subsidiary, Uniformverse Private Limited, ensuring continued beneficial ownership and lender indemnity without issuing a formal corporate guarantee.

Parallelly, the firm bolstered its reach by incorporating Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited (SLIPL) as a wholly owned subsidiary on January 12, 2026. This arm’s-length acquisition, completed for a cash consideration of ₹1,00,000, aligns with the company's broader mission to scale its educational services and operational presence across India.

Shanti Education share price today Shanti Educational is currently up by 10.06% for the day. Over the last week, the stock increased by 21.76%. In the past quarter, it has gained 62.55%, and it has risen by 48.94% over the last year.

