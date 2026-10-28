Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 7% despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why | Target price, stop-loss

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Sudarshan Pharmaceuticals rallied to end 7% higher on Wednesday. The stock has delivered close to 25.37% return in six months and around 60% surge in one year. The recent uptick in stock movement has come after the pharma stock’s formal listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s main board.

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited were formally listed on the main board of the NSE effective Tuesday, October 27. Here are all the details about Sudarshan Pharma's listing on the NSE main board and other business updates.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries NSE main board listing The company successfully migrated from SME Platform of BSE to Capital Market Segment (main board) of NSE, as per its latest stock exchange filing.

“The equity shares of the Company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange (Capita Market Segment) w.e.f. October 27, 2026 pursuant to migration from SME Platform of BSE,” read Sudarshan Pharma’s exchange filing released earlier.

Sudarshan Pharma's upcoming Q2 results The Maharashtra-headquartered pharmaceutical firm’s board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 29.

The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet, consider and announce results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Apart from the Q2FY27 result announcement, the pharma company will also consider and approve a fundraising proposal.

Sudarshan Pharma fundraising proposal The board may consider and approve the fundraising proposal by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising "equity shares, convertible securities of any other description or warrants or debt securities”. The fund raise may be executed through private placement / preferential issue / Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price trend The pharma stock closed 7.83% higher on BSE at ₹37.61 per share with a market capitalisation of ₹938.97 crore. Its share price value has surged 12.43% in one week, 26.67% in one month and around 40.58% in 2026 so far. The stock has delivered a return of around 61.77% in one year.