Small-cap stock under ₹50: NBFC stock edge higher despite weak bias on Dalal Street

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under ₹50, NBFC stock, Paisalo Digital Limited edged higher on Tuesday despite weak bias on Dalal Street as the benchmark Sensex was trading in the red.

Paisalo Digital share price movement The Paisalo Digital share price that opened at ₹39.88 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly lower than the previous closing price of ₹40.45 however gained and touched intraday highs of ₹40.86. This meant that from intraday lows the Paisalo share price almost jumped 3% to intraday highs.

The confidence of investors on Paisalo Digital is getting supported by recent developments as Paisalo Ditial promoter group entity, a venture capital fund, has been raising its stake in the company.

The Equilibrated Venture Cflow, a Delhi-based venture capital fund and a promoter group firm of the non-banking financial company, had bought a little over 7.39 lakh equity shares, translating to a 0.0823% stake in Paisalo Digital in December.

As per its release a few days back in February, Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private limited had purchased 13,97,63,088 shares carrying voting rights to raise its stake in the NBFC to 15.563 per cent via open market transaction.

Recently Equilibrated Venture cCflow Private limited, the promoter group entity of Paisalo Digital Limited also had disclosed regarding release of pledged shares of Paisalo Digital Limited held by it.

About 2,16,00,000 pledged shares of Paisalo Digital which were equivalent to about 2.41% stake were released as per the Equilibrated Venture cCflow Private limited intimation to the exchanges.

Paisalo Digital Q3 Results Paisalo Digital had recently declared its financial performance for the quarter ending December'2024 . The net profit of Paisalo Digital at ₹62 crore which meant a rise of 10.5% over ₹56 crore during the year ago quarter

The total revenues from operations at RS 193.75 crore grew 13% over ₹171.25 crore in the year ago quarter