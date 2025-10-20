Small-cap stock under ₹50 Tiger Logistics jumps 8% following Dalal Street rally

Small-cap stock Tiger Logistics rose by more than 8% during Monday's trading session, fueled by the positive trends in the Indian stock markets which started higher on Monday in anticipation of Diwali. Investor sentiment was bolstered by optimism surrounding the festive season and record levels of shopping.

In early October, Tiger Logistics entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with H2 Invest Limited Liability Company, a Russian firm that focuses on hydrogen technologies, to partner on developing the transportation and storage infrastructure for liquid hydrogen in India.

This initiative marks the first collaboration of its kind between an Indian logistics company and a global hydrogen technology firm, with the goal of laying the groundwork for a strong hydrogen supply chain in India. As part of the MoU, Tiger Logistics and H2 Invest will collaborate to implement cryogenic tanks for the storage and transportation of liquid hydrogen, incorporating H2 Invest’s CryoSafe container technology into India's evolving hydrogen value chain.