Beaten-down small-caps begin to tempt mutual funds
Mayur Bhalerao , Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 20 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryA small-cap correction was partially reversed by a recent rally, sparking bargain hunting. Will mutual funds go for actively rebalancing their portfolios, seeking future growth?
The relief rally in small-cap stocks appears to have opened bargain hunting windows for mutual funds that recently avoided investments in new scrips in this segment, as beaten-down stocks begin to look more appealing.
