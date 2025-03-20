The small-cap rally over the last two to three years was largely driven by excess liquidity and a heightened risk-on sentiment, noted Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The BSE Smallcap Index surged over 28% in 2024 and an impressive 47% in 2023. But these stocks are now in bear market territory, and have shed 16.6% in 2025 alone. The fall in valuations may trigger bargain hunting by professionally-run schemes which had adopted a wait-and watch approach, experts said.