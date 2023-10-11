‘Smallcaps Q2 earnings expected to be strong driven by margin expansion’
Unlike large cap companies, the tailwind of both volume growth and margin expansion may result in stronger earnings performance by small cap companies, said Sujan Hajra of Anand Rathi Shares
Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers feels that while year over year volume growth during the quarter ending September 2023 for corporate India will be higher than the quarter ending June 2023, if there is any disappointment for the quarter, it will most likely be on the margin side. However, for small cap companies the margins improvement was lower than for large cap companies in the quarter ended June 2023. Now unlike large cap companies, the tailwind of both volume growth and margin expansion may result in stronger earnings performance by small cap companies. Edited Excerpts:
