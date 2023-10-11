‘Smallcaps Q2 earnings expected to be strong driven by margin expansion’

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers feels that while year over year volume growth during the quarter ending September 2023 for corporate India will be higher than the quarter ending June 2023, if there is any disappointment for the quarter, it will most likely be on the margin side. However, for small cap companies the margins improvement was lower than for large cap companies in the quarter ended June 2023. Now unlike large cap companies, the tailwind of both volume growth and margin expansion may result in stronger earnings performance by small cap companies. Edited Excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the expectations from Q2 results? Will the earnings momentum sustain We believe that the year over year volume growth during the quarter ending September 2023 will be higher than the quarter ending June 2023. Strong rise in credit growth, as well as robust growth rates of the industrial and infrastructure production indices suggest this. If there is any disappointment for the quarter ending September 2023, it will most likely be on the margin side.

A slight narrowing of the spread between average loan and deposit rates for banks predicts that the net interest margin may fall during the quarter ending September 2023 versus July 2023. Commodity price increases, particularly for crude oil and metals, can have an impact on manufacturing enterprises' profit margins. During the quarter ended June 2023, the margin for large cap listed corporations improved significantly. There is a chance that such enterprises' margins may be under pressure during the quarter ending September 2023. As a result, the question is whether higher volumes will compensate for margin erosion in these large cap corporations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, margins improvements for small cap companies were lower than for large cap companies in the quarter ended June 2023. Because of better inventory management and hedging the benefits of raw material price declines since the second half of 2022 are evident in the quarter ending June 2023 for larger corporations. This may play out for considerable number of small cap enterprises for the quarter ending September 2023. As a result, unlike large cap companies, the tailwind of both volume growth and margin expansion may result in stronger earnings performance by small cap companies.

In terms of analyst earnings estimates, we found that the consensus overstated earnings from 2016 to 2020. Following that, however, consensus analyst estimates have lagged the firms' actual performance. Expectations for the quarters ending March and June 2023 were roughly in line with actual results. During the quarter ending September 2023, we anticipate that the corporate results will be substantially in line with analyst expectations. On balance, any surprise is likely to be on the positive rather than the negative side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What will be key factors influencing Q2 results? Which sectors you expect to drive earnings performance and which you expect to underperform? We anticipate favorable profit surprises in sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, certain FMCG categories, cement, and two-wheelers. Entertainment, media and hospitality sectors are also likely to surprise positively. We anticipate earnings in the financial sector to be substantially in line with the consensus for banks. Non-banking financial companies may experience a minor earnings surprise. The passenger vehicle segment of the automobile industry is likewise expected to perform roughly in line with consensus estimates. We anticipate some negative surprises in earnings from areas such as commercial vehicles, infrastructure and construction, capital goods, oil and gas, and metals.

Will the earnings growth support Nifty valuations and what is your view on Upgrades and downgrades? On a trailing 12-month basis, the Nifty 50's price to earnings ratio is currently slightly higher than the 10-year average but lower than the last five-year average. Even when profits growth of little more than 10% is factored in for the next 12 months, the Nifty 50's forward price to earnings ratio is largely in line with long-term averages. As a result, we believe that at the index level, large cap company valuations are in line with the underlying fundamentals. With actual performance being in line with consensus forecasts, we do not see any compelling reason to substantially upgrade or downgrade large cap businesses.

In contrast, we believe that at the index level, midcap company values (for example, Nifty midcap 150) are above the long-term averages in both trailing and forward earnings terms. As a result, the probability of a modest downgrade for mid-cap corporations cannot be ruled out. At the index level (for example, Nifty small cap 250), the opposite appears to be true for small cap firms. Despite the recent strong rally, small cap indexes have underperformed large cap indices, and more so against midcap indices, over the last five years. As a result, small size companies are likely to continue outperforming both large and mid-cap companies.

