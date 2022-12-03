SME IPO oversubscribed 347 times: Check GMP as share allotment next week1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 09:34 AM IST
- Baheti Recycling IPO got subscribed a whopping 347.53 times
The SME IPO of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd was opened for public subscription from Monday, November 28, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The public issue worth ₹12.42 crore got subscribed a whopping 347.53 times with its retail portion seeing a strong 435.65 times subscription and non institutional investors (NIIs) bid 259.21.