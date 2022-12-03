SME IPO oversubscribed 347 times: Check GMP as share allotment next week

Incorporated in 1994, Baheti Recycling Industries Limited is an aluminium recycling company and is engaged in processing aluminium-based metal scrap to manufacture aluminium alloys in the form of ingots and aluminium de-ox alloys in the form of cubes, ingots, shots and notch bar. It is also engaged in trading of scrap materials such as aluminium scrap, brass scrap, copper scrap, zinc scrap etc. Shankerlal Bansilal Shah, Balkishan Shankerlal Shah and Yash Shankerbhai Shah are the promoters of the company.