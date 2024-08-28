SME IPOs: The craziest corner of the bull market is getting crazier
Summary
- The initial public offering of a two-wheeler dealership whipped up such a frenzy that you would think Tesla or Nvidia was listing a subsidiary in India.
In mathematics, you never understand things, you get used to them, legendary mathematician John von Neumann was fond of saying. He would have been pleased to know the same principle is currently playing out on Dalal Street, where a no-holds-barred bull run is stretching credulity to its limits.