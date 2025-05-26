SME stock Krishival Foods rise after Q4 results, FY25 operational highlights

SME stock: Krishival Foods share price rose nearly 2% on Monday's session following strong Q4 results. The company on Saturday reported an 21.3% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY25) to ₹5.25 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹4.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹130.85 crores during the quarter ended March (Q4FY25) from ₹51.32 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year rise of 155%.

The company functions under two unique and rapidly growing consumer brands: ‘Krishival Nuts’ and ‘Melt N Mellow’. For the quarter ending in March, Krishival Nuts reported a revenue of ₹175 crore, marking a 67% increase year-over-year from ₹104 crore during the same quarter last year. The company noted that robust growth in its core segments, driven by a diverse product range and retail expansion, contributed to these results in an exchange filing.

Melt N Mellow recorded revenue of ₹51 crore for the quarter ending in March, a 38% rise year-over-year from ₹37 crore for the same period the previous year. Since the ice cream business was acquired in September 2024, the financial data from September 22, 2024, to March 31, 2025, has been included in the consolidated financial statements.

Operational Highlights In terms of geographic coverage, Krishival Nuts is available in more than 102 Tier II and III cities, boasting over 25,000 retail outlets for Melt N Mellow ice cream across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Telangana. The company is also expanding its retail presence with flagship Krishival Nuts stores in Calangute, Candolim, Alibaug, and Dapoli.

Regarding online and export channels, there are robust e-commerce collaborations with platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as rapid delivery services like Blinkit, Zepto, and Big Basket. The brand has successfully exported ‘Krishival Nuts’ to Singapore, reaching more than 300 retail locations there.

Outlook In a filing with the exchange, the company mentioned that its effective dual-brand approach, featuring ‘Krishival Nuts’ as a leading premium dry fruits brand and ‘Melt N Mellow’ aimed at aspirational ice cream customers, is proving successful. The emphasis on aspirational spending in markets with lower penetration is yielding positive results. Strong growth in both established and recently acquired businesses indicates a positive outlook for future scalability and profitability.