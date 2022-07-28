Social media scam artists prey on Indian amateur investors6 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 07:09 AM IST
A recent slide in stock values has laid bare the dangers of India’s lax capital market regulations.
India’s mom-and-pop investors are facing testing times. During a pandemic-era surge in the stock market, millions poured their savings into equities, drawing on advice from unauthorized financial advisers and social media “gurus" to help identify the next big ticket.