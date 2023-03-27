Social stock exchange: Unique funding proposition for a noble cause

Social stock exchange: Unique funding proposition for a noble cause5 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Social Stock Exchange (SSE) means a separate segment of a recognized stock Exchange, permitted to register NPO and / or list the securities issued by NPO in accordance with provisions of ICDR regulations and objective is to take capital markets to the organisations working towards social welfare, in order to make it easier for them to raise funds.
Over the years various efforts have been made by corporate and non-corporate organizations to support the government in its various public welfare initiatives like health, education etc.These organizations raise funds through various conventional methods like donations, grants etc. The government has now introduced another unique method of raising funds through a stock exchange which is dedicated to “non-profit organizations" (NPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started