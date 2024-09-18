Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO: Steps to check Allotment status, GMP

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO: As subscription for the allotment for initial public offering ended on 17 September, allotment is to be finalised soon. The proposed date for listing of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers shares is Friday, 20 September 2024 on BSE SME . T {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrant for the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors.

Since Cameo Corporate Services Limited are the registrars and the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers share price is to be listed on BSE SME, investors can check subscription status on the website of the registrar or the BSE.

Steps to check Allotment status, GMP as focus shifts to listing Step1- Check on registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited website by clicking on this link

Step2- click on Company selection and from the drop down. select the company name Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers. Note that the company name will only appear once the allotment is out

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details in the section where "Value" is written

Step 5] Enter Captcha code

Step 6] click on Submit after entering Captcha

In the similar way the investors can check the status on the BSE website

Step1- Check on BSE website by clicking on this link

Step2- select Equity option where it asks for issue type.

Step 3- select Issuers name as Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers from the dropdown. Note that the company name will only appear once the allotment is out

Step 3] Enter either the Application No. or PAN number

Step 4] Click Search Button thereafter.

Sodhani Academy IPO : GMP The IPO GMP for Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers was +15 as per Investorgain.com , suggesting that the Sodhani Academy IPO shares are selling for ₹15 higher in the Grey market, over the issue price.

After taking into consideration the premium in the grey market and the issue price of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, the anticipated listing price of ₹55 per share is consequently 37.50 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹40.

