Solve Plastic Products, A&M Jumbo Bags & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Solve Plastic Products, A&M Jumbo Bags, Filatex Fashions, Saraswati Saree Depot, Aesthetik Engineers

Published27 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Solve Plastic Products, A&M Jumbo Bags, Filatex Fashions, Saraswati Saree Depot, Aesthetik Engineers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -4.25(-0.02%) points and Sensex was up by 53.98(0.07%) points at 27 Aug 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -52.45(-0.1%) points at 27 Aug 2024 10:45:05 IST.
Other stocks such as Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
