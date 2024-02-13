Some Smid counters in bear market zone

Mumbai: The investor euphoria surrounding certain small and midcap (Smid) counters seems to have abated with the stocks having fallen by 20-30% or even more from their prior highs. A fall of 10-20% from recent highs is defined as a correction, while a fall more than 20% is a bear market. However, despite the recent correction, market experts are mixed in their outlook for smids, with some expecting returns to moderate while others believe a period of bearishness lies ahead.