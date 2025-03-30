Sometimes, we react very strongly and make regulations tougher than necessary: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Summary
- High entry barriers could be the cause of the low number of registered investment advisors (RIAs). In India, the RIA business should evolve to a paid one, he added.
Regulations need to have a balanced approach, the chief of India’s market regulator said during a keynote session at the Mint India Investment Summit 2025 held recently. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), also said that high entry barriers could be the cause of the low number of registered investment advisors (RIAs) in India, adding that the RIA business should evolve to a paid one. Edited excerpts.