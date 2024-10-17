South Indian Bank share are down by -0.51%, Nifty down by -0.63%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, South Indian Bank's stock opened at 25.99 and closed at 25.38. The stock reached a high of 26.28 and a low of 25.35 during the day. Overall, it experienced a decline from the opening price to the closing price.

Published17 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 25.38, -0.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81097.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 26.28 and a low of 25.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.85
1023.92
2024.41
5024.98
10026.06
30027.50

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was 330.14% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.04 & P/B is at 0.71.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in to 13.44% in the quarter.

South Indian Bank share price down -0.51% today to trade at 25.38 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank are falling today, but its peers CSB Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

