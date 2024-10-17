South Indian Bank share are down by -0.51%, Nifty down by -0.63%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹25.38, -0.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81097.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹26.28 and a low of ₹25.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.85 10 23.92 20 24.41 50 24.98 100 26.06 300 27.50

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was 330.14% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 5.04 & P/B is at 0.71.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in to 13.44% in the quarter.