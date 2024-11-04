South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: South Indian Bank share price are down by -3.06%, Nifty down by -1.74%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹ 24.71 and closed at ₹ 24.06. The stock reached a high of ₹ 24.71 during the day and a low of ₹ 24. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:02 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹24.06, -3.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78484.17, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹24.71 and a low of ₹24 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 24.46 10 24.09 20 24.15 50 24.76 100 25.68 300 27.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.92, ₹25.35, & ₹25.59, whereas it has key support levels at ₹24.25, ₹24.01, & ₹23.58.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -32.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% & ROA of 0.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 4.83 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 41.31% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.