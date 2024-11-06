South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: South Indian Bank share price are up by 0.46%, Nifty up by 0.39%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹ 24.21 and closed at ₹ 24.18. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 24.30 and a low of ₹ 24.10 during the session. Overall, the stock saw a slight decrease in value by the end of the day.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹24.18, 0.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79949.3, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹24.3 and a low of ₹24.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 24.46 10 24.09 20 24.15 50 24.76 100 25.68 300 27.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.27, ₹24.51, & ₹24.66, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.88, ₹23.73, & ₹23.49.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -47.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% & ROA of 0.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 4.75 & P/B is at 0.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 40.61% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.