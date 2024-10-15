South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -0.04%, Nifty down by -0.31%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.9, -0.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81838.49, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹24.23 and a low of ₹23.87 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.69 10 24.07 20 24.52 50 25.10 100 26.14 300 27.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.1, ₹24.23, & ₹24.39, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.81, ₹23.65, & ₹23.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -60.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.76 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.26% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.65% in march to 2.67% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in march to 13.44% in the june quarter.