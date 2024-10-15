Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -0.04%, Nifty down by -0.31%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -0.04%, Nifty down by -0.31%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 23.94 and closed at 23.90. The stock reached a high of 24.23 and a low of 23.87 during the session.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 23.9, -0.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81838.49, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 24.23 and a low of 23.87 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.69
1024.07
2024.52
5025.10
10026.14
30027.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 24.1, 24.23, & 24.39, whereas it has key support levels at 23.81, 23.65, & 23.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -60.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.76 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.26% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.65% in march to 2.67% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in march to 13.44% in the june quarter.

South Indian Bank share price down -0.04% today to trade at 23.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CSB Bank, DCB Bank are falling today, but its peers Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.31% & -0.16% each respectively.

