South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are up by 1.42%, Nifty down by -0.1%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:02 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹24.29, 1.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81760.42, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹24.45 and a low of ₹23.99 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.83 10 23.99 20 24.47 50 25.03 100 26.10 300 27.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.1, ₹24.25, & ₹24.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.83, ₹23.71, & ₹23.56.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.76 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 39.98% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.65% in march to 2.67% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in march to 13.44% in the june quarter.