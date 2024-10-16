Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are up by 1.42%, Nifty down by -0.1%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 24.05 and closed at 24.29. The stock reached a high of 24.45 and a low of 23.99 during the session.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:02 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 24.29, 1.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81760.42, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 24.45 and a low of 23.99 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.83
1023.99
2024.47
5025.03
10026.10
30027.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 24.1, 24.25, & 24.37, whereas it has key support levels at 23.83, 23.71, & 23.56.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.76 & P/B is at 0.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 39.98% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.65% in march to 2.67% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in march to 13.44% in the june quarter.

South Indian Bank share price up 1.42% today to trade at 24.29 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank are falling today, but its peers CSB Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.

