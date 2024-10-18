South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.14%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹ 25.23 and closed at ₹ 24.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 25.27 and a low of ₹ 24.60 during the day.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹24.95, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81063.99, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹25.27 and a low of ₹24.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 24.16 10 24.02 20 24.42 50 24.95 100 26.04 300 27.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹25.93, ₹26.71, & ₹27.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹24.74, ₹24.33, & ₹23.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.97 & P/B is at 0.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.27% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 13.44% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.65% in march to 2.67% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.17% in march to 13.44% in the june quarter.