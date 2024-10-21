South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.36%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|24.72
|10
|24.21
|20
|24.44
|50
|24.93
|100
|25.98
|300
|27.49
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹25.3, ₹25.61, & ₹25.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹24.65, ₹24.31, & ₹24.0.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.44% with a target price of ₹34.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.
South Indian Bank share price down -0.4% today to trade at ₹24.92 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, Fino Payments Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.
