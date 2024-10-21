South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.36%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹24.92, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80987, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹25.09 and a low of ₹24.47 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 24.72 10 24.21 20 24.44 50 24.93 100 25.98 300 27.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹25.3, ₹25.61, & ₹25.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹24.65, ₹24.31, & ₹24.0.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.93 & P/B is at 0.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.44% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.