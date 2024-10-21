Hello User
Business News/ Markets / South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.36%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 25.01 and closed at 24.92. The stock reached a high of 25.09 and a low of 24.47 during the day.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 24.92, -0.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80987, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 25.09 and a low of 24.47 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
524.72
1024.21
2024.44
5024.93
10025.98
30027.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 25.3, 25.61, & 25.95, whereas it has key support levels at 24.65, 24.31, & 24.0.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.93 & P/B is at 0.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.44% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.

South Indian Bank share price down -0.4% today to trade at 24.92 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, Fino Payments Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.

