South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are up by 0.72%, Nifty up by 0.42%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹ 23.79 and closed at ₹ 23.91. The stock reached a high of ₹ 24 and a low of ₹ 22.93 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 24.92 10 24.38 20 24.46 50 24.93 100 25.95 300 27.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.5, ₹25.39, & ₹25.84, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.16, ₹22.71, & ₹21.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was 47.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.92 & P/B is at 0.69. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.20% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.