South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are up by 0.25%, Nifty down by -0.08%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 23.72 and closed slightly higher at 23.77. The stock reached a high of 24.03 and a low of 23.56 during the day, indicating some volatility in trading.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 23.77, 0.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80049.77, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 24.03 and a low of 23.56 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
524.88
1024.37
2024.38
5024.90
10025.91
30027.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 24.16, 24.61, & 25.23, whereas it has key support levels at 23.09, 22.47, & 22.02.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -38.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.68 & P/B is at 0.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 43.04% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.

South Indian Bank share price up 0.25% today to trade at 23.77 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DCB Bank are falling today, but its peers Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.04% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
