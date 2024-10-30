South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: South Indian Bank share price are up by 3.35%, Nifty down by -0.08%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 24.19 and closed at 25. The stock reached a high of 25.07 and a low of 24.13 during the day.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
South Indian BankShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
South Indian BankShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 25, 3.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80241.88, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 25.07 and a low of 24.13 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.50
1024.21
2024.10
5024.79
10025.77
30027.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 24.3, 24.52, & 24.87, whereas it has key support levels at 23.73, 23.38, & 23.16.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -17.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% & ROA of 0.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 4.78 & P/B is at 0.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.00% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.

South Indian Bank share price has gained 3.35% today to trade at 25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSouth Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: South Indian Bank share price are up by 3.35%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

290.80
12:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
7.2 (2.54%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

324.40
12:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.75 (1.17%)

Tata Motors share price

845.50
12:04 PM | 30 OCT 2024
2.45 (0.29%)

Tata Steel share price

149.90
12:03 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.15 (-0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,819.45
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
407.15 (4.33%)

Coforge share price

7,879.00
11:49 AM | 30 OCT 2024
123.5 (1.59%)

City Union Bank share price

177.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.54%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,224.35
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-0.75%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,250.00
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-3739.05 (-7.63%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,445.95
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-838.7 (-5.87%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

329.65
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-13.6 (-3.96%)

Cipla share price

1,421.05
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
-57.05 (-3.86%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

373.20
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
33.8 (9.96%)

Redington India share price

181.15
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
14.4 (8.64%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,776.00
11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
208 (8.1%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,271.90
11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
88.35 (7.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.