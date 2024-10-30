Hello User
Business News/ Markets / South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: South Indian Bank share price are up by 3.35%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 24.19 and closed at 25. The stock reached a high of 25.07 and a low of 24.13 during the day.

South Indian BankShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 25, 3.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80241.88, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 25.07 and a low of 24.13 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.50
1024.21
2024.10
5024.79
10025.77
30027.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 24.3, 24.52, & 24.87, whereas it has key support levels at 23.73, 23.38, & 23.16.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -17.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% & ROA of 0.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 4.78 & P/B is at 0.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.00% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.

South Indian Bank share price has gained 3.35% today to trade at 25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

