South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are up by 3.1%, Nifty down by -0.06%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 24.19 and closed at 24.94. The stock reached a high of 25.07 and a low of 24.13 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 24.94, 3.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80305.36, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 25.07 and a low of 24.13 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.50
1024.21
2024.10
5024.79
10025.77
30027.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 24.3, 24.52, & 24.87, whereas it has key support levels at 23.73, 23.38, & 23.16.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -4.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.78 & P/B is at 0.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.33% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.

South Indian Bank share price has gained 3.1% today to trade at 24.94 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

