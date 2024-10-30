South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are up by 3.1%, Nifty down by -0.06%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|23.50
|10
|24.21
|20
|24.10
|50
|24.79
|100
|25.77
|300
|27.47
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.3, ₹24.52, & ₹24.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.73, ₹23.38, & ₹23.16.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -4.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.33% with a target price of ₹34.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.
