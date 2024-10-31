South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: South Indian Bank share price are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.39%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, South Indian Bank opened at 24.84 and closed at 24.73. The stock reached a high of 25.10 and a low of 24.63 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
South Indian Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price 24.73, -0.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79510.23, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 25.1 and a low of 24.63 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.59
1024.24
2024.08
5024.79
10025.73
30027.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 25.27, 25.65, & 26.24, whereas it has key support levels at 24.3, 23.71, & 23.33.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -45.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% & ROA of 0.95% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 4.92 & P/B is at 0.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.48% with a target price of 34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.

South Indian Bank share price down -0.8% today to trade at 24.73 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Karnataka Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, DCB Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
